Dr. Gero Decker

CEO and Co-Founder, Signavio

More From Dr. Gero Decker

Why Digital Transformation Is An Effective Crisis Response
digital transformation

Why Digital Transformation Is An Effective Crisis Response

Stick to the fundamentals, and take them forward with you to the other side of this crisis; not only intact, but improved.
6 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.