Founder, Inflexion Point

Dr. Pavan Soni is an Innovation Evangelist by profession and a teacher by passion. He is the founder of Inflexion Point, a strategy and innovation consulting. Apart from being an Adjunct Faculty at IIM Bangalore, Pavan has consulted with leading organizations on innovation and creativity, including 3M, Amazon, BCG, Deloitte, Flipkart, Honeywell, and Samsung, amongst others. Pavan was the only Indian to be shortlisted for the prestigious 'FT & McKinsey Bracken Bower Award for the Best Business Book of the Year 2016'.

He is a Gold Medalist from MBM Engineering College Jodhpur, and did his PGDIE from NITIE Mumbai. Pavan finished his Doctoral Studies from IIM Bangalore in the domain of innovation management.

How Ideas are Just like Lego blocks
Business Ideas

How Ideas are Just like Lego blocks

The more base-level ideas you have, the greater would be the variety and efficacy of your final creation
4 min read
Competency Comes First, When it Comes to Innovation
Innovation

Competency Comes First, When it Comes to Innovation

Any important capability should not be easy to copy, should be product and market agnostic, and should be valued by the customer
7 min read
The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?
Co-founders

The Co-founder Dilemma: To Have or Not To?

De-risking seems to be the primary objective of investors and not the economic impact per se
5 min read
