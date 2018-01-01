Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Education
Schooling For Tomorrow: Top Five Technologies That Will Reshape The Future Of Education
A deep-dive into the exponential technologies (and mindsets) that are mission-critical for educating the next generation.
Education
A New Way To Learn: Five Guiding Principles For Future Education
A change in how we educate is necessary to realize the radical future we see for the world.
Funding outlook
Funding The Future
An unprecedented era of capital abundance is all set to massively accelerate innovation in the world as we know it.
Innovation
Innovating Governance: Evaluating The Future Of Voting, Policy-Making And Legislation
Humans need to find ways to better organize themselves and work together. Our future requires agility.
Smart City
The Future Of Cities: Tapping The Transformative Power Of Exponential Technologies
Considering the transformative power of exponential technologies, is it better to take a top-down approach when designing cities, or a bottom-up approach?