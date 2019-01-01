Dr Vivek Singh is an advocate at the Supreme Court of India. This highly qualified solicitor with

Doctorate in Law also appears at various High Courts such as Delhi, Mumbai, Allahabad,

Chandigarh, Jodhpur and Nainital, and Lower Courts, Tribunals at the special request of people.

In the last 19-year, Dr Singh resolved many complex cases using his sharp intellect and high

legal acumen. He cherishes vast professional experience in multiple legal domains such as Civil,

Corporate, Banking, Financial, Intellectual Property Rights, Criminals, Matrimonials, Arbitration

and Property Disputes.

He holds the lifetime membership of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the membership of

the Delhi High Court Bar. Besides, Dr Vivek Singh also won the elections of National Sports

Club of India in Delhi and Mumbai regions. Passionate about sharing his legal knowledge, he

has been giving consultancy to some of the best firms in the country in sectors such as real

estate, banking, and even the government. His advice has been sought in many of the important

policy formulations by the Centre as well as state governments. Over the years he has developed

a rapport amongst his peer as a vocal person on social and political issues with in-depth

knowledge about law matters and great insights on issues related to farmers, women, and

underprivileged.

Being a curious technology geek, Singh loves to read a lot of books and journals on law and

legal matters. He loves to read spiritual books. He observes things minutely and draws a

comparison between to bring out positive changes in society. Also, Dr Vivek Singh is a well-

known personality in the social circles of Delhi-NCR; he interacts with influential people in

governments and societies. Besides, many big business houses also invite him in the legal issues.

Advocate Singh believes in social justice and providing pro bono services to senior citizens and

NGOs. Being a health conscious person, he regularly practises Yoga and unwinds himself after

strenuous work schedules through listening to ghazals, taking meditation sessions, and playing

chess with friends. Also, Dr. Vivek Singh is an active member of Golf Club where he often

astounds even the pros with his magical skills on tee.