Arbitration – White Elephant of Dispute Settlement Arbitration seems simple, easy, and cost-effective, the process is full of practical demerits which remain disguised until the parties come to know that they had spent a lot but results are still unsatisfactory

By Dr Vivek Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

When an unresolved dispute is referred by the parties, who have a dispute over an issue to a third party who stands to be neutral, the process of dispute resolution is known as arbitration. When instead of the litigation process, the concerned parties mutually agree to resolve their dispute through a neutral party, it is known as voluntary arbitration, but when the government instructs the two parties to resolve their issues through arbitration, then it is known as compulsory arbitration. While the former is not legally binding to both the parties, the latter is subject to be abiding by both the parties. Although arbitration seems simple, easy, and cost-effective, the process is full of practical demerits which remain disguised until the parties come to know that they had spent a lot but results are still unsatisfactory.

An Extravagant Alternative to Litigation

More buzz, less bite is the perfect phrase to describe why arbitration is a white elephant. Yes, expensive, but worthless. Though it was introduced as an alternative to a lawsuit, in a highly populated country like India, arbitration is not an antidote to the established legal procedure that is followed by the courts. First of all, the majority does not have faith in this alternate way of resolving disputes because of too many complications in the arbitration procedure. Secondly, in the case of non-satisfaction, the loser does not have much scope for appellate jurisdiction.

In India, the binding value of an arbitration verdict has always been questionable in the legal term because as per the Supreme Court of India, a writ can lie against an arbitrator under Article 226 of the Indian Constitution. There are also some legal challenges that affect the effectiveness of arbitration. According to the Supreme Court, an arbitrator's decision must not go against the provisions laid down by the law else it would be considered illegal. After spending a significant amount of money in the arbitration agreement, dissatisfaction among the parties over its legal power is always a common issue. Further, when the legal cost is high and its recovery is unavailable, it becomes more difficult for an aggrieved party who do not have sufficient funds or unwilling to bear arbitration cost.

When Influence Gets Biased

Another big disadvantage of arbitration is the influence of powerful people in the system over the decisions of an arbiter who is not as protected as the judge of a tribunal court. The vested interest of the arbitrator from the stronger party may also nullify the purpose of the arbitration. And, once the decision goes wrong, the sufferer has very limited scope to challenge the verdict as there are not many avenues for appeal, and the chances of making any major change in the decision are always very slim which means an upside-down of the table is rarely possible.

Complexities Make Things Rigid

Apart from the functional demerits, there are also many structural shortcomings that make arbitration the least preferred choice. It becomes quite annoying for the solution seekers to expect early resolution of a dispute when there are two or more arbitrators on the panel. Availability of the arbitrators on a particular date is often a challenge because of the differences in their work schedules. On the other hand, the rule of applicable law is binding only to the parties who seek justice through arbitration, but arbitrators are not necessarily bound to it. In addition, hassles are also there in the enforcement of interlocutory measures against a party to resolve disputes related to relocation of assets, etc.

Conclusion

All in all, arbitration is not a very good alternative to the lawsuit that takes place through the courts in a systematic and more transparent manner. Usually, in our country, retired judges from high courts and the Supreme Court of India are hired as arbitrators by big companies where they make decisions to impress their bosses. In such an influential scenario, where there are no set rules and responsibilities defined by the law for an arbitrator, getting an acquaintance with justice is not just difficult, but costly too.

Dr Vivek Singh

Advocate, Supreme Court of India

Dr Vivek Singh is an advocate at the Supreme Court of India. This highly qualified solicitor with
Doctorate in Law also appears at various High Courts such as Delhi, Mumbai, Allahabad,
Chandigarh, Jodhpur and Nainital, and Lower Courts, Tribunals at the special request of people.
In the last 19-year, Dr Singh resolved many complex cases using his sharp intellect and high
legal acumen. He cherishes vast professional experience in multiple legal domains such as Civil,
Corporate, Banking, Financial, Intellectual Property Rights, Criminals, Matrimonials, Arbitration
and Property Disputes.

He holds the lifetime membership of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the membership of
the Delhi High Court Bar. Besides, Dr Vivek Singh also won the elections of National Sports
Club of India in Delhi and Mumbai regions. Passionate about sharing his legal knowledge, he
has been giving consultancy to some of the best firms in the country in sectors such as real
estate, banking, and even the government. His advice has been sought in many of the important
policy formulations by the Centre as well as state governments. Over the years he has developed
a rapport amongst his peer as a vocal person on social and political issues with in-depth
knowledge about law matters and great insights on issues related to farmers, women, and
underprivileged.  

Being a curious technology geek, Singh loves to read a lot of books and journals on law and
legal matters. He loves to read spiritual books. He observes things minutely and draws a
comparison between to bring out positive changes in society. Also, Dr Vivek Singh is a well-
known personality in the social circles of Delhi-NCR; he interacts with influential people in
governments and societies. Besides, many big business houses also invite him in the legal issues.
Advocate Singh believes in social justice and providing pro bono services to senior citizens and
NGOs. Being a health conscious person, he regularly practises Yoga and unwinds himself after
strenuous work schedules through listening to ghazals, taking meditation sessions, and playing
chess with friends. Also, Dr. Vivek Singh is an active member of Golf Club where he often
astounds even the pros with his magical skills on tee.

 

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

These 31-Year-Old Best Friends Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Workout Struggle — And It's On Track to Hit $10 Million Annual Revenue This Year

Millie Blumka and Taylor Borenstein encountered a frustrating fitness issue during the pandemic and wondered if other people felt the same.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

Everyone's Trying to Build Flashy AI Tools — But Here's Where the Real Money Is Being Made

Here's why the next billion-dollar AI startups will solve boring, painful problems.

By Ashot Gabrelyanov
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

News and Trends

This Week's Biggest Startup Funding Highlights (Aug 15–22)

Indian startups secure major funding, fueling growth across diverse sectors.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff