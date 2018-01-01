Dush Ramachandran is the founder and CEO of The Net Momentum, an affiliate management company. Dush was most recently vice president of sales and business development at ClickBank, one of the world’s largest retailer of digitally downloadable products. During his six-year tenure at ClickBlank, he was responsible for growing revenues at the company and making it the digital product powerhouse it is today, mainly through building strong, trusting relationships with the largest affiliates and vendors in the industry.