Eddie Bakhash

Eddie Bakhash

Guest Writer
American Pearl CEO
As CEO of American Pearl, a New York City-based jewelry company started by his father in 1950, Eddie Bakhash also pursues his passion for computers and information technology as an investor and consultant to other high-tech startups and going concerns. He is the the inventor of a patented search engine technology.

More From Eddie Bakhash

Technology Is Bringing Jewelry Making (And Other Manufacturing) Back to the States
Manufacturing

Technology Is Bringing Jewelry Making (And Other Manufacturing) Back to the States

Computer-aided design lets U.S. companies customize products domestically without a need for keeping a large inventory.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.