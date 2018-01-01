Elena Titova

Elena Titova

Guest Writer
NYC based serial entrepreneur and UX professional

Elena Titova is a serial entrepreneur and user experience expert based in New York City. She has been working in fintech, web and app development startups. Her areas of interest include Virtual Reality, business strategy and creative problem solving.

More From Elena Titova

VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town
Virtual Reality

VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town

Virtual-reality arcades offer a way for entrepreneurs to become early adopters in a tech industry poised for exponential growth.
5 min read
A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live
Technology Innovation

A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live

Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
5 min read
4 Ways Your Website Should Change Over the Next 5 Years
Websites

4 Ways Your Website Should Change Over the Next 5 Years

All businesses need to keep up with modern internet technology if they want to maintain their competitive edge.
6 min read
7 New Opportunities Virtual Reality May Create
Virtual Reality

7 New Opportunities Virtual Reality May Create

Certain inventions spawn generations of successive employment for people doing jobs that no one has ever done before. VR may be one.
6 min read
5 Cybersecurity Tools Your Company Should Have
Cybersecurity

5 Cybersecurity Tools Your Company Should Have

Smaller businesses are frequent targets for cyber crimes for a simple reason -- they're easy targets.
5 min read
5 Startup Ideas For Jumping Into Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality

5 Startup Ideas For Jumping Into Virtual Reality

Is there really any doubt it's the Next Big Thing?
3 min read
5 Ways to Incorporate Virtual Reality Into Your Marketing Plan
Virtual Reality

5 Ways to Incorporate Virtual Reality Into Your Marketing Plan

Big Companies are successfully using VR to market to customers. You could, too.
5 min read
