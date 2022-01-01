Elenny Frometa

Elenny Frometa

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
SaaS Conversion Copywriter | Founder

Elenny Frometa, founder of WitCopy, is a conversion copywriter with more than six years of success writing high-converting copy using data and psychology.

https://witcopy.com/

Follow Elenny Frometa on Social

Latest

Copywriting

Stop Leaving Money on the Table: 5 Proven Psychology Tips to Catapult Your Conversions

Words sell. Injecting psychology into them will help boost your conversion rate and make you more money.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like