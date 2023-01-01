Elizabeth Cholawsky
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Dr. Elizabeth Cholawsky, PhD
Elizabeth Cholawsky is an established executive leader in the technology industry with a focus on growing SaaS businesses. Previously, she was CEO of Support.com and has held executive positions at Citrix, Valueclick, in roles spanning general management, marketing, product management and more.
Latest
Growing a Business
3 Ways Leaders Can Use Data to Grow in Shrinking Economies
Business leaders need to find a way to make sense of this dynamic environment and use it to their advantage — and they can do so with data. Here's how.