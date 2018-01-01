Chief Technology Officer, Experian Marketing Services

Emad Georgy leads global software engineering, development and product management for Experian Marketing Services in more than 30 countries around the world. At the company's chief technology officer, Georgy and his team developed the architectural framework to enhance and connect natural synergies across Experian’s diverse portfolio of marketing products and best-in- class data services -- the foundation of the Experian Marketing Suite. Prior to joining Experian, Georgy held numerous global software leadership positions in companies such as Wolters Kluwer, Macromedia, ACS and KPMG. In 2013, he was named a Premier 100 IT Leader by Computerworld. Georgy is a frequent speaker at Big Data and software conferences, such as Computerworld’s Data+ conference, Scrum Alliance Gatherings, Better Software conferences and The Big Data Retail forum.