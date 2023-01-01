Emil Savov
Managing Director of MaRS IAF
Emil Savov is the managing director of MaRS IAF, one of Canada’s most active early-stage investors, which provides seed funding of up to $1.5 million for early-stage technology companies. Savov has over 25 years of experience in Canada and internationally.
My Company Hears Hundreds of Pitches Every Year — Here's What Investors Are Actually Looking For.
Before you pitch, make sure your numbers are in order. These four things are what investors really want to see — and here's how you can make sure you're picking the right investor for your startup.