Emili Vesilind

Emili Vesilind is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles and a contributor to the Daily Beast, the Los Angeles Times and Women's Wear Daily, among others.

More From Emili Vesilind

If That Mini Dress Could Talk
Starting a Business

If That Mini Dress Could Talk

Well, actually, it does--on a new vintage website where every garment has a "past life."
3 min read
The Home Office is Humming
Starting a Business

The Home Office is Humming

How to work--really work--at home, and not lose your mind in the process
10 min read
The Gift-Card Economy
Starting a Business

The Gift-Card Economy

Shoppers put $90 billion on gift cards last year. A few entrepreneurs saw an opportunity.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.