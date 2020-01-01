Emily Anhalt

Emily Anhalt

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Psychologist & Emotional Fitness Consultant

About Emily Anhalt

Dr. Emily Anhalt is a psychologist, emotional fitness consultant, and the Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Coa (joincoa.com), the gym for mental health. She specializes in the psychology of the entrepreneur. Learn more on Twitter by following @dremilyanhalt.

More From Emily Anhalt

Cultivate Resilience and Mental Health Within Yourself
Health and Wellness

Cultivate Resilience and Mental Health Within Yourself

Resilient companies are built by resilient leaders. As we hit the one year mark of the pandemic, investing in emotional fitness will be critical to business success.
8 min read