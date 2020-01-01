About Emily Anhalt
Dr. Emily Anhalt is a psychologist, emotional fitness consultant, and the Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Coa (joincoa.com), the gym for mental health. She specializes in the psychology of the entrepreneur. Learn more on Twitter by following @dremilyanhalt.
