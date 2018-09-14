Emily Richett

Holiday Shopping
Make the Most of Holiday Shopping With These 3 Tips
Are you prepared for the busiest time of the year?
Motivation
The One Question Super Bowl Star and Serial Entrepreneur Rod Smith Uses to Create His Success
'You'll be amazed at what will happen to you when you ask the right questions.'
This Mom Couldn't Find a Sports Bra That Does What It's Supposed To. So, She Invented One.
Bodybuilder Sara Moylan had tried all the so-called 'best sports bras' on the market.
Apps
3 Apps to Help You Amplify Your Business and Your Life
Here are three apps to help the busy entrepreneur.
Marketing
Why Choosing the Right Words for Your Marketing Campaign Can Be More Important Than How Much You Spend
Don't waste your cash on flashy advertising campaigns that don't convert.
Business Ideas
Want to Start a Business? Follow These Tips to Come Up With a Winning Idea.
To come up with an idea, start with what you have.
Company Culture
3 Tips for Creating a Company Culture That Keeps Your Team (and Your Bottom Line) Happy
Don't let culture slip through the cracks.
Finding Customers
How to Get the Right Customers for Your Business
Marketing coach Dean Holland was making money, but from the wrong customers.
Personal Health
After Seeing 11 Doctors in One Year, This Entrepreneur Stopped Outsourcing His Health -- And Discovered a Business in the Process
Now, Anthony DiClementi helps others "biohack" their energy and turn around their health.
Finding Customers
How to Ethically 'Steal' Customers by Leveraging Redemption Funnels
Dave Lindenbaum talks about updating the Groupon business model for 2018.
Authenticity
Use Authentic Vulnerability to Grow Your Tribe and Brand
Influencer Natalie Hodson was surprised to see her business suffer when she tried to portray a "perfect" image.
Partnerships
How to Leverage Your Ideal Partnerships to Scale Your Business
Dana Derricks used the 'Dream 100' strategy when traditional ads didn't work.
Authenticity
How to Harness the Power of Authenticity and a 'Relationship Funnel' to Explode Your Brand
Rachel Pedersen used a viral Facebook post to build a business based on relationships.
Positive Thinking
How to Smash Mental Barriers and Reach the Level of Success You Crave
If you believe a positive outcome is possible, you're more likely to take steps to achieve that outcome.
Customer Engagement
This 8-Figure Business Didn't See Growth Until It Stopped Focusing on the Founder and Started Focusing on the Customer
Kaelin Poulin founded LadyBoss after her own personal weight loss struggles, but becoming customer-centric helped her find business success.