Entrepreneur Press and Krista Turner

The People You'll Need to Run Your Staffing Service
Employees are what the staffing industry is all about, so here's how to make sure you get good ones who'll help you grow your business.
The Reasons People Fail in the Staffing Industry
Here are the problems you'll face and how you can successfully overcome them in order for your staffing service to thrive.
How to Price Your Staffing Services
Learn how to price your services so you're profitable and won't have to shut your doors for lack of funds.
A Day in the Life of a Staffing Agency Owner
To help you figure out if this is the type of business you'd like to start, let's take a behind-the-scenes look at how a staffing service operates on a daily basis.
4 Smart Ways to Increase Employee Retention
When you've got good workers, you want them to stick around. Here are four ways to make working for your business something employees enjoy.
How to Find Products for Your Import Business
How can you locate goods you'd like to import to sell to markets here in the United States? Here are six ways to track down the products you're hoping to sell in the U.S.
The Ins and Outs of Shipping as an Exporter
Here's a basic primer on the shipping terms and logistics you need to be familiar with when you own an exporting business.
How to Ship Documents for Your Import/Export Business
As an importer or exporter, you need to know how each link in the shipping chain functions. Here's the lowdown on what all those terms on the shipping forms mean.
Get Your Imported Goods Through Customs
As an import business owner, it's important to know the four basic steps for getting your foreign products through customs.
How the U.S. Government Can Help with Your Export Business
Because exports give the U.S. economy a big charge, government agencies are happy to help you sell just about anything to foreign markets. Here are the government resources available to you.