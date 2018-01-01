Eric Dahan

Eric Dahan

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Open Influence
Eric Dahan is co-founder and CEO of Open Influence, where he oversees the strategic vision and growth of the company. Dahan brings a rich understanding of mathematics, game theory and social sciences to his role.

How Influencer Marketing Moves Beyond Raising Awareness
Influencer Marketing

How Influencer Marketing Moves Beyond Raising Awareness

The idea is to understand the customer so well that you know what motivates them to make a purchase and develop content to guide them toward that destination.
5 min read
How to Use Social Media for Trend Research
Social Media

How to Use Social Media for Trend Research

How is Twitter different from Facebook? And how is Facebook different from Instagram and Pinterest? Those differences are important for you to know.
4 min read
How to Build Up Your Influence on Social Media
Social Media Marketing

How to Build Up Your Influence on Social Media

First of all, be true to your personal brand. Then you too may become an influencer.
4 min read
Brands: Get Up to Date on Federal Trade Commission Guidelines
Regulations

Brands: Get Up to Date on Federal Trade Commission Guidelines

Be aware of new FTC regulations regarding advertising and social media.
3 min read
Finding the Perfect Match in the Social Media Platform Universe
Social Media

Finding the Perfect Match in the Social Media Platform Universe

Each social media platform has its own "flavor." Which is right for you?
4 min read
6 Ways to Ace 'Influencer' Engagement Basics
Social Media Marketing

6 Ways to Ace 'Influencer' Engagement Basics

How do you find those individuals whose online likes can move your brand to the next level?
4 min read
How to Build a Successful Startup and Keep It Afloat
Startup Basics

How to Build a Successful Startup and Keep It Afloat

The business world is in a constant state of flux, and companies today need to be ready to weather unpredictable markets. Here's how.
4 min read
Why Influencer Marketing Pays Off for Small Businesses
Influencers

Why Influencer Marketing Pays Off for Small Businesses

Harness word-of-mouth from influential people in a cost-effective campaign.
4 min read
