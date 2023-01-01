Eric Dalius
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive Chairman of MuzicSwipe
Eric Dalius, as the Executive Chairman of MuzicSwipe, spearheads a music and content discovery platform focused on promoting artist visibility and fostering strong connections with fans. Eric also hosts the weekly podcast FULL SPEED.
The Benefits of Investing in Talent: How It Impacts the Music Industry and Beyond
The music industry's growth and success rely on supporting emerging artists, promoting diversity and fueling economic growth. Attending live shows, streaming songs and purchasing music are effective ways to support up-and-coming talent, fostering a vibrant and diverse musical landscape for the future.