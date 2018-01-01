Eric Hoffert

Eric Hoffert

Guest Writer
Chief Technology Officer, JW Player

Eric Hoffert has more than 25 years of experience developing digital media, mobile, and enterprise software products at Apple, Spotify, AT&T Bell Labs and more.  He’s co-founded the QuickTime software project and led development of the first real-time software video compression algorithm running on the QuickTime multimedia standard while at Apple. Eric also served as a software architect for a new product initiative at Spotify, published multiple papers and received the CEO Technical Award for the development of QuickTime software while at Apple.

More From Eric Hoffert

Net Neutrality Is Essential to Growing Your Business and Brand
Net Neutrality

Net Neutrality Is Essential to Growing Your Business and Brand

Video has emerged as a marketing mainstay of Internet business but unaffordable "fast lanes'' would tilt the playing field against emerging companies.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.