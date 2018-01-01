Eric Schiffer is a leading international expert in reputation, brand and political strategy, business and finance, cybersecurity and technology, providing his keen insights and expertise to Fortune 500 CEOs, foreign leaders, celebrities, Forbes 400 billionaires and hundreds of media organizations.
Uber
What Uber Must Do to Survive
CEO Travis Kalanick may be gone, but there's still a lot Uber has to accomplish to reassure investors, drivers and customers.
Lifestyle
Four Morning Brain Hacks To Be A Successful Entrepreneur
The way you kick off your day explains everything about your lot in life.
Networking Inspiration
4 Ways to Build Your Business Being Nice to Strangers at Parties
The more sincere interest you take in people, the more interest they will take in you and your business.
Pitching Investors
Dress Well and Leave the 'Umms' at Home -- 5 Ways to Ace an Investor Pitch
There's one thing worse than watching an entrepreneur crumble under a fatal barrage of questions.
Ideas
Jump on an Idea Quickly With These 5 Tips
Great entrepreneurs don't catch lightning in a bottle and leave it on the table.
Personal Health
A Healthy Body Leads to a Healthy Entrepreneur
If you want to success in business, a daily workout should be considered a must.
Emotions
In Business and Love, Emotional Intelligence Rules
Focusing on the long term, keeping your feelings in check and rooting out negative influences can lead to success.
Branding
How to Build the Next Amazon Brand
When branding is done incorrectly, it can come off as not genuine and fake. But companies like Amazon and Starbucks have figured out how to do branding right, making them a powerful company in consumers' minds.
Ready for Anything
3 Business Secrets to Learn From Listening to Your Body
Just as exercise pros do, think strategically and allocate the right energy and time to your company to arrive at fiscal health.
Motivation
Leave the Past Behind: How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Entrepreneurial Dreams
Often when people are faced with tough decisions, they revert back to their past and recall how tough choices affected their lives. This kind of behavior can hold people back from pursuing their passion.
Ready for Anything
4 Fighting Instincts to Succeed in Business and Life
As I child, entrepreneur Eric Schiffer was surrounded by great fighters like George Foreman. Here he explains what lessons he learned from these legends and how to apply them to business.
Customer Relationship Management
Treat Them Well: 5 Keys to Lasting Customer Service
A valued customer is a happy one, which almost always leads to profits.