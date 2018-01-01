Eric Schiffer

Guest Writer
CEO of Reputation Management Consultants

Eric Schiffer is a leading international expert in reputation, brand and political strategy, business and finance, cybersecurity and technology, providing his keen insights and expertise to Fortune 500 CEOs, foreign leaders, celebrities, Forbes 400 billionaires and hundreds of media organizations.

More From Eric Schiffer

What Uber Must Do to Survive
Uber

What Uber Must Do to Survive

CEO Travis Kalanick may be gone, but there's still a lot Uber has to accomplish to reassure investors, drivers and customers.
5 min read
Four Morning Brain Hacks To Be A Successful Entrepreneur
Lifestyle

Four Morning Brain Hacks To Be A Successful Entrepreneur

The way you kick off your day explains everything about your lot in life.
4 min read
4 Ways to Build Your Business Being Nice to Strangers at Parties
Networking Inspiration

4 Ways to Build Your Business Being Nice to Strangers at Parties

The more sincere interest you take in people, the more interest they will take in you and your business.
3 min read
Dress Well and Leave the 'Umms' at Home -- 5 Ways to Ace an Investor Pitch
Pitching Investors

Dress Well and Leave the 'Umms' at Home -- 5 Ways to Ace an Investor Pitch

There's one thing worse than watching an entrepreneur crumble under a fatal barrage of questions.
2 min read
Jump on an Idea Quickly With These 5 Tips
Ideas

Jump on an Idea Quickly With These 5 Tips

Great entrepreneurs don't catch lightning in a bottle and leave it on the table.
2 min read
A Healthy Body Leads to a Healthy Entrepreneur
Personal Health

A Healthy Body Leads to a Healthy Entrepreneur

If you want to success in business, a daily workout should be considered a must.
3 min read
In Business and Love, Emotional Intelligence Rules
Emotions

In Business and Love, Emotional Intelligence Rules

Focusing on the long term, keeping your feelings in check and rooting out negative influences can lead to success.
4 min read
How to Build the Next Amazon Brand
Branding

How to Build the Next Amazon Brand

When branding is done incorrectly, it can come off as not genuine and fake. But companies like Amazon and Starbucks have figured out how to do branding right, making them a powerful company in consumers' minds.
3 min read
3 Business Secrets to Learn From Listening to Your Body
Ready for Anything

3 Business Secrets to Learn From Listening to Your Body

Just as exercise pros do, think strategically and allocate the right energy and time to your company to arrive at fiscal health.
4 min read
Leave the Past Behind: How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Entrepreneurial Dreams
Motivation

Leave the Past Behind: How to Stop Self-Sabotaging Your Entrepreneurial Dreams

Often when people are faced with tough decisions, they revert back to their past and recall how tough choices affected their lives. This kind of behavior can hold people back from pursuing their passion.
3 min read
4 Fighting Instincts to Succeed in Business and Life
Ready for Anything

4 Fighting Instincts to Succeed in Business and Life

As I child, entrepreneur Eric Schiffer was surrounded by great fighters like George Foreman. Here he explains what lessons he learned from these legends and how to apply them to business.
4 min read
Treat Them Well: 5 Keys to Lasting Customer Service
Customer Relationship Management

Treat Them Well: 5 Keys to Lasting Customer Service

A valued customer is a happy one, which almost always leads to profits.
3 min read
