Guest Writer

CRO of ShopKeep

Etie Hertz is the Chief Revenue Officer for ShopKeep, the cloud-based point of sale and business management solution used by more than 23,000 small businesses. At ShopKeep, Etie leads the company’s sales strategy across payments and point of sale. He is the co-Founder and former CEO of Payment Revolution, a payment processing company offering customized payment solutions for small and medium sized retailers and businesses across North America.