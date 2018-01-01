Etie Hertz is the Chief Revenue Officer for ShopKeep, the cloud-based point of sale and business management solution used by more than 23,000 small businesses. At ShopKeep, Etie leads the company’s sales strategy across payments and point of sale. He is the co-Founder and former CEO of Payment Revolution, a payment processing company offering customized payment solutions for small and medium sized retailers and businesses across North America.
Productivity
How to Accomplish More by Doing Less
If you want to check off all those items on your to-do list, you'll need to re-evaluate your work habits and let go of the multitasking myth.