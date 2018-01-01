Eyal Ronen

Guest Writer
CEO of Puls

Eyal Ronen is the CEO & co-founder of Puls, the rapid-response service for the ups and downs of digital life. Ronen is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur who founded Gotigo and CMate. He has extensive experience managing startups from inception to launch and growth.

More From Eyal Ronen

A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business
Ready for Anything

A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business

If you think success means you can check out, you've failed already.
5 min read
Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.
Smart Home

Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.

Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
5 min read
Why Customers Are Unhappy With Anything Less Than a Perfect Match
On-Demand

Why Customers Are Unhappy With Anything Less Than a Perfect Match

As hyper personalization takes over on-demand industries, the equation for superior customer satisfaction becomes more complicated.
5 min read
4 Essentials for Growing an On-Demand Company
Starting a Business

4 Essentials for Growing an On-Demand Company

Technology makes it possible to provide goods and services quickly but only a well run team will make it happen.
6 min read
