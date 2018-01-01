Eyal Ronen is the CEO & co-founder of Puls, the rapid-response service for the ups and downs of digital life. Ronen is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur who founded Gotigo and CMate. He has extensive experience managing startups from inception to launch and growth.
Ready for Anything
A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business
If you think success means you can check out, you've failed already.
Smart Home
Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.
Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
On-Demand
Why Customers Are Unhappy With Anything Less Than a Perfect Match
As hyper personalization takes over on-demand industries, the equation for superior customer satisfaction becomes more complicated.
Starting a Business
4 Essentials for Growing an On-Demand Company
Technology makes it possible to provide goods and services quickly but only a well run team will make it happen.