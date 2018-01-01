Fahim Al Qasimi

Fahim Al Qasimi

Contributor
Partner, AQ&P

Fahim Al Qasimi is a partner at AQ&P, a Dubai-based corporate advisory and investment firm. AQ&P plays an active role in advising large corporates and SMEs on corporate governance, market entry, mergers and acquisitions in the UAE.

As an advocate for strong corporate governance in SMEs, Fahim has spoken on the importance of addressing corporate governance at the outset of any venture. He believes that strategic advisory is not reserved for large conglomerates and has worked with startups and SMEs as a strategy consultant. 

Fahim is an angel investor in a number of ventures in Dubai. He is a non-executive director at Taqarabu Hybrid Communications, and has also served as the audit committee chairman of one the largest media conglomerates in the UAE.

More From Fahim Al Qasimi

Corporate (Crypto) Governance: The Need To Coin A Term
Initial Coin Offering

Corporate (Crypto) Governance: The Need To Coin A Term

Setting out a transparent playbook around the disclosure and authority of coin-specific decisions will create effective guidance for management.
4 min read
Board Games: The Basics On Picking Your Dream Team Of Directors
corporate governance

Board Games: The Basics On Picking Your Dream Team Of Directors

As an advocate of good corporate governance and having structured boards for many entrepreneurs in Dubai, here is a step-by-step guide to building a board for your startup.
3 min read
Three Tips To Make The Most Out Of Your Company's Board Of Directors
corporate governance

Three Tips To Make The Most Out Of Your Company's Board Of Directors

Do these things to make your board meetings efficient, and extract the best value from your directors.
3 min read
Three Reasons Why Your Startup Needs A Corporate Governance Playbook
corporate governance

Three Reasons Why Your Startup Needs A Corporate Governance Playbook

When working with entrepreneurs, we describe their corporate governance playbook as a document that identifies the roles, authority, and timing in key business decisions between shareholders, directors and the CEO.
4 min read
