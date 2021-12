Dr. Fardad Zand is the Head of Strategy and Super App Incubator at Careem , the everyday super app for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem provides a host of daily services that people need to move around, order things, and transfer money in one unified smartphone app. Established in July 2012, Careem operates in over 100 cities across 13 countries, and has created two million income-generating opportunities in the region. Careem became a whollyowned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc. in January 2020.