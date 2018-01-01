Federico Re

Federico Re

Guest Writer
Entrepreneurship coach, freelance writer

For two decades, Federico has built his reputation as an entrepreneurship coach, mentor, motivational speaker and business writer across the Australian business and entrepreneurial sectors. He is the founder of niche coaching practice creativeentrepreneur.com.au, tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs, SME business owners, and CEO's. Federico was trained at the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in South Africa, and is featured on a number of high profile magazines around the world. 

More From Federico Re

Failure Is Just a Temporary Resting Place
Success and Failures

Failure Is Just a Temporary Resting Place

Sometimes things have to go wrong before they go right.
5 min read
Being Daring And Disruptive Is How Great Pioneers Conquer Their Industry
Disruption

Being Daring And Disruptive Is How Great Pioneers Conquer Their Industry

Every aspiring entrepreneur or pioneer has the power to leave an imprint on society and within their industry for future generations.
4 min read
Influenced By Iconic Arctic Explorers, Social Entrepreneurs Are Also Taking the Leap of Faith Into the Unknown
Social Entrepreneurship

Influenced By Iconic Arctic Explorers, Social Entrepreneurs Are Also Taking the Leap of Faith Into the Unknown

The Unstoppables is an Australian movement dedicated to "igniting the entrepreneurial spirit and taking entrepreneurs, business owners and investors to the next level through the power of collaboration."
5 min read
Workplaces of the Future Will Feel More Like 'The Matrix' Than 'Office Space'
Office Space

Workplaces of the Future Will Feel More Like 'The Matrix' Than 'Office Space'

Using smart hubs and virtual reality, office designers are focusing on productivity, innovation and community.
5 min read
