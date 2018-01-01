Federico Re

For two decades, Federico has built his reputation as an entrepreneurship coach, mentor, motivational speaker and business writer across the Australian business and entrepreneurial sectors. He is the founder of niche coaching practice creativeentrepreneur.com.au, tailored for aspiring entrepreneurs, SME business owners, and CEO's. Federico was trained at the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in South Africa, and is featured on a number of high profile magazines around the world.
Success and Failures
Failure Is Just a Temporary Resting Place
Sometimes things have to go wrong before they go right.
Disruption
Being Daring And Disruptive Is How Great Pioneers Conquer Their Industry
Every aspiring entrepreneur or pioneer has the power to leave an imprint on society and within their industry for future generations.
Social Entrepreneurship
Influenced By Iconic Arctic Explorers, Social Entrepreneurs Are Also Taking the Leap of Faith Into the Unknown
The Unstoppables is an Australian movement dedicated to "igniting the entrepreneurial spirit and taking entrepreneurs, business owners and investors to the next level through the power of collaboration."
Office Space
Workplaces of the Future Will Feel More Like 'The Matrix' Than 'Office Space'
Using smart hubs and virtual reality, office designers are focusing on productivity, innovation and community.