Firas Al Msaddi, 35, is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of fäm Properties (founded 2009), one of the largest, most successful Real estate firm in the UAE. The firm exclusively manages and runs a real estate investment portfolio of over AED 2 billion mainly in Dubai with a further AED300 million internationally.

On a yearly basis, since 2012, fäm Properties has been recognized as the best top sales performing brokerage for all major mega master developers including but not limited to Dubai Holding, EMAAR, MERAAS, and Meydan. And for two consecutive years, 2017/18 & 2018/19 recognized by DLD as the highest transacting agency in Dubai.

Apart from leading the huge firm, Firas also manages an investment portfolio for ultra-high net worth individuals in the GCC, while other businesses that he created within the fäm Group are fäm Real Estate Development Advisory, fäm Interior Design, fäm Media 24/7 and fäm Living.