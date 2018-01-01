Guest Writer

Writer, Content Strategist, and Founder of BeaFreelanceWriter.com

Francesca Nicasio is a writer and content strategist who's passionate about the retail industry. She's the author of Retail Survival of the Fittest: 7 Ways to Future-Proof Your Retail Store, a book that serves as a practical guide to modern retail success. In her spare time, Francesca blogs at BeaFreelanceWriter.com, where she helps readers break into the business of freelance writing.