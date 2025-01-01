Bio

Francis Rodino is an award-winning expert in sales automation and digital marketing, focused on helping SMEs thrive in the AI-powered era. With over 20 years of experience at the intersection of technology and marketing, Francis has led digital campaigns for global brands like PlayStation, Disney, and the Olympics, and helped Top Gear reach its first 10 million followers on Facebook. Now, as an international speaker and founder of Lead Hero AI, Francis helps SMEs leverage AI tools, marketing automation, and scalable strategies to generate leads, boost profits, and secure lasting success in today’s competitive digital landscape. He is also the author of Leads Machine.