Frank Janssens is the Vice President of Middle East and Africa at KROHNE.

The KROHNE Group is a family-owned global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services empowering customers across all industries to make informed sustainable decisions. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, KROHNE offers local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and the highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

An experienced industrial instrumentation business leader, Janssens has enabled growth in key industries and markets around the world for KROHNE through insight, entrepreneurial opportunism and a passion for building a customer centric team around shared value and purpose. As the head for the Middle East and Africa, Janssens delivers engineered solutions for process and automation control across multiple industries and sectors: oil and gas, water and wastewater, food and beverage, metal and mining.

Janssens is incredibly proud of KROHNE today, balancing commercial and purposeful commitments: an independent business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family, whilst Sustainability Partner of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK), member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonization, and active corporate member of the United Nations Global Compact network.