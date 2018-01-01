John Holland

John Holland is co-founder and chief content officer of CustomerCentric Systems in Sutton, Mass. His company provides sales process consulting and training.

If You Can't Understand Why the Sale Fell Through It Was Probably One of These 5 Mistakes
Ready for Anything

You have to talk to the people who can write the check. Never assume they will read the proposal and get back to you.
5 min read
Get Those Quotas Moving (Upward!) in 2018! 5 Things Your Salespeople Can Do.
Ready for Anything

Fewer than half of salespeople make quota, on average. Here are some best practices for to help them hit their targets in the new year.
5 min read
Becoming a Truly Customer-Centric Organization Is Harder (and More Necessary) Than You Think
Ready for Anything

Your audience doesn't want to be 'sold' anything. So how can you make them want to buy what you're offering?
5 min read
The 2 Questions Salespeople Dread From Gatekeepers
Ready for Anything

Who are you and what do you want? You won't get to talk to the decisionmaker if you don't have answers.
4 min read
You Have 3 Goals the First Time You Meet a Potential Client. Popularity Is Not One of Them.
Ready for Anything

This is business. Stop worrying if they like you.
3 min read
5 Tips for Handling Reactive Inbound Sales 'Opportunities'
Ready for Anything

Competent top sellers can gain access to the people that will be involved in buying, funding and implementing offerings. But patience and effort are required.
6 min read
How to Align With Today's Expert Buyer in 9 Steps
Ready for Anything

Do your homework, ask questions and establish sincerity and competence.
4 min read
Your Sales Training Won't Stick Until You Modify Your Behavior
Ready for Anything

To ensure your sales training is successful, create a controlled and facilitated environment.
4 min read
Making the Sale Requires Making Nice-to-Have Into Got-to-Have
Ready for Anything

If the customer tells you it costs too much but won't ask for a better price, you haven't persuaded them they need what you're selling.
4 min read
Belief and Behavior Is What Makes Sales Training Stick
Ready for Anything

The lessons learned through role play, skill development and case study aren't soon forgotten.
4 min read
4 Characteristics of Adaptive Sales Organizations
Ready for Anything

Nimble businesses focus on leading indicators and develop their approaches around data further upstream in their pipelines.
3 min read
5 Reasons to Prospect Within Your Existing Customer Base
Ready for Anything

If you take your clients for granted, they'll notice. So will your competitors.
4 min read
Was it Price, Product or Something Else That Lost You the Sale?
Ready for Anything

The real reason for lost sales is usually the competitor did a better job selling their product but few buyers will tell you so..
4 min read
It's Mid-Year and Time for a Reality Check
Ready for Anything

Set your goals exuberantly but evaluate your progress soberly.
5 min read
The Key to Providing Superior Buying Experiences
Ready for Anything

Wait for it. Wait for it. Now, you've got it. That's right: Patience is what separates the best sellers from all the rest sellers.
4 min read
