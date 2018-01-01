John Holland is co-founder and chief content officer of CustomerCentric Systems in Sutton, Mass. His company provides sales process consulting and training.
Ready for Anything
If You Can't Understand Why the Sale Fell Through It Was Probably One of These 5 Mistakes
You have to talk to the people who can write the check. Never assume they will read the proposal and get back to you.
Ready for Anything
Get Those Quotas Moving (Upward!) in 2018! 5 Things Your Salespeople Can Do.
Fewer than half of salespeople make quota, on average. Here are some best practices for to help them hit their targets in the new year.
Ready for Anything
Becoming a Truly Customer-Centric Organization Is Harder (and More Necessary) Than You Think
Your audience doesn't want to be 'sold' anything. So how can you make them want to buy what you're offering?
Ready for Anything
The 2 Questions Salespeople Dread From Gatekeepers
Who are you and what do you want? You won't get to talk to the decisionmaker if you don't have answers.
Ready for Anything
You Have 3 Goals the First Time You Meet a Potential Client. Popularity Is Not One of Them.
This is business. Stop worrying if they like you.
Ready for Anything
5 Tips for Handling Reactive Inbound Sales 'Opportunities'
Competent top sellers can gain access to the people that will be involved in buying, funding and implementing offerings. But patience and effort are required.
Ready for Anything
How to Align With Today's Expert Buyer in 9 Steps
Do your homework, ask questions and establish sincerity and competence.
Ready for Anything
Your Sales Training Won't Stick Until You Modify Your Behavior
To ensure your sales training is successful, create a controlled and facilitated environment.
Ready for Anything
Making the Sale Requires Making Nice-to-Have Into Got-to-Have
If the customer tells you it costs too much but won't ask for a better price, you haven't persuaded them they need what you're selling.
Ready for Anything
Belief and Behavior Is What Makes Sales Training Stick
The lessons learned through role play, skill development and case study aren't soon forgotten.
Ready for Anything
4 Characteristics of Adaptive Sales Organizations
Nimble businesses focus on leading indicators and develop their approaches around data further upstream in their pipelines.
Ready for Anything
5 Reasons to Prospect Within Your Existing Customer Base
If you take your clients for granted, they'll notice. So will your competitors.
Ready for Anything
Was it Price, Product or Something Else That Lost You the Sale?
The real reason for lost sales is usually the competitor did a better job selling their product but few buyers will tell you so..
Ready for Anything
It's Mid-Year and Time for a Reality Check
Set your goals exuberantly but evaluate your progress soberly.
Ready for Anything
The Key to Providing Superior Buying Experiences
Wait for it. Wait for it. Now, you've got it. That's right: Patience is what separates the best sellers from all the rest sellers.