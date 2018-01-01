Ganesh Vasudevan

Chief Executive Officer, IndiaProperty OnlinePvt. Ltd

Ganesh Vasudevan is the Chief Executive Officer of IndiaProperty OnlinePvt. Ltd., a company that runs India’s fastest growing online realty portal IndiaProperty.com. He is a seasoned leader with extensive business development experience across roles in Sales, Strategic Alliances, Key Account Management and Direct Marketing. Passionate about music, Ganesh enjoys singing and is part of a local music band in Chennai. He also loves tinkering with gadgets and assembling them.

Is Digital The Future of Real Estate in India?
Real Estate

Real estate portals are classified sites, which give you an option of selling, buying and renting properties
2 min read
#5 Ways RERA is Impacting Real Estate Market
Real Estate

#5 Ways RERA is Impacting Real Estate Market

Brokers now will have to register and obtain their brokerage licence before making any property sales
3 min read
