Co-Founder and President, Kelton Global

Gareth Schweitzer is the co-founder and president of leading research and strategy consultancy Kelton Global, working with more than 100 of the Fortune 500 companies to transform rich insights into actionable strategic plans. He was previously an embedded reporter in Iraq, appearing regularly on CNN and Fox News Channel, and was one of the youngest-ever members of the White House Correspondents’ Association.