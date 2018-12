Guest Writer

Co-founders of Gregory Law Group

Garrett Gregory is an attorney and co-founder of Gregory Law Group, PLLC. He worked for more than a dozen years as a senior attorney for the IRS’ Office of Chief Counsel, where he focused on the international taxation of financial institutions and products and domestic audits.

Deborah Gregory is an attorney and co-founder of Gregory Law Group, PLLC. She worked as a senior attorney for the IRS’ Office of Chief Counsel for more than 12 years.