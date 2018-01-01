Gary Lee is the chief executive officer of Atlanta-baed InReality, a customer experience strategy and design firm. The serial entrepreneur and executive has spent almost 30 years in the business-to-business space, leading both established corporations and successful global startups.
Is the Death of Brick-and-Mortar Retail a Myth?
Old-fashioned stores still can offer consumers a wide variety of options. Vendors can analyze trends and customize their offerings to cater to shoppers' desires.