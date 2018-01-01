Geeta Nadkarni

Public Relations
Want to Stand Out in a Journalist's Crowded Inbox? There's an App for That.
Technology might be your best friend when it comes to standing out in a sea of boring press releases.
Subscription Businesses
5 Reasons Why Building a Subscription Into Your Business Is a Winning Strategy
Want to get off the cashflow rollercoaster? Here's the golden ticket.
Virtual Assistant
Hiring a Virtual Assistant Grew My Business, and Changed My Life
Slightly scientific and mostly woo-woo, this hiring method is surprisingly effective.
Webinars
7 Hacks to a 5-Figure Webinar
An industry expert who regularly makes upwards of $60,000 on a single webinar reveals her secret sauce.
Pregnancy
My Pregnancy Forced a Pivot to My Business That Could Actually Spur Growth
When you're the front 'man' and rainmaker of a small business, the happiest news in the world comes with a generous side of 'holy crap!'
Media Coverage
The 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Pitch the Press
Reporters are desperate for great stories. Is yours one of them?
Social Media Marketing
4 Reasons You Should Consider Kissing a Journalist
Think social media marketing is where all growth is at? Think again!
Media Coverage
3 Reasons Why No Small Business Should Hire a PR Agency
By the way, not one of those reasons is related to money.
Decision Making
Why I Quit Sucking My Thumb at Age 34 (Yes, It Was a Business Decision)
No, I'm not a buck-toothed, socially awkward, reclusive troll. I'm changing the world -- one decision at a time.