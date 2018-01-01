Geeta Nadkarni

Geeta Nadkarni

Guest Writer
Founder of Baby Got Booked
Geeta Nadkarni draws from 25-plus years as a media professional to create Baby Got Booked, an online course for innovators seeking uncommon PR strategies for exponential growth. Take our free, five-day challenge at babygotbooked.com/5-day-challenge.

More From Geeta Nadkarni

Want to Stand Out in a Journalist's Crowded Inbox? There's an App for That.
Public Relations

Want to Stand Out in a Journalist's Crowded Inbox? There's an App for That.

Technology might be your best friend when it comes to standing out in a sea of boring press releases.
4 min read
5 Reasons Why Building a Subscription Into Your Business Is a Winning Strategy
Subscription Businesses

5 Reasons Why Building a Subscription Into Your Business Is a Winning Strategy

Want to get off the cashflow rollercoaster? Here's the golden ticket.
6 min read
Hiring a Virtual Assistant Grew My Business, and Changed My Life
Virtual Assistant

Hiring a Virtual Assistant Grew My Business, and Changed My Life

Slightly scientific and mostly woo-woo, this hiring method is surprisingly effective.
7 min read
7 Hacks to a 5-Figure Webinar
Webinars

7 Hacks to a 5-Figure Webinar

An industry expert who regularly makes upwards of $60,000 on a single webinar reveals her secret sauce.
6 min read
My Pregnancy Forced a Pivot to My Business That Could Actually Spur Growth
Pregnancy

My Pregnancy Forced a Pivot to My Business That Could Actually Spur Growth

When you're the front 'man' and rainmaker of a small business, the happiest news in the world comes with a generous side of 'holy crap!'
7 min read
The 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Pitch the Press
Media Coverage

The 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Pitch the Press

Reporters are desperate for great stories. Is yours one of them?
7 min read
4 Reasons You Should Consider Kissing a Journalist
Social Media Marketing

4 Reasons You Should Consider Kissing a Journalist

Think social media marketing is where all growth is at? Think again!
5 min read
3 Reasons Why No Small Business Should Hire a PR Agency
Media Coverage

3 Reasons Why No Small Business Should Hire a PR Agency

By the way, not one of those reasons is related to money.
4 min read
Why I Quit Sucking My Thumb at Age 34 (Yes, It Was a Business Decision)
Decision Making

Why I Quit Sucking My Thumb at Age 34 (Yes, It Was a Business Decision)

No, I'm not a buck-toothed, socially awkward, reclusive troll. I'm changing the world -- one decision at a time.
6 min read
