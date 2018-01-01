Genny Ghanimeh

Business Education
The Missing Factor: The Key Component Overlooked By Startup Ecosystems And Innovation Strategies
In spite of the many support structures designed for startups, the data indicates that those ecosystems are also failing to some extent.
Starting a Business
No One Said Building A Company Was Easy: Overcoming The Psychology Of The Tech Entrepreneur
Mental toughness is what gets us through the self-doubt moments and the emotional rollercoaster of entrepreneurship.
Social Entrepreneurs
Overcoming The Psychology Of The Social Entrepreneur
The journey of entrepreneurship, though rewarding in some aspects, can be one of the most psychologically draining experiences one may ever face.
Social Entrepreneurship
Social Investors, Social Activists And Social Ventures Talk Back: What's Happening In MENA?
In the western markets such as the U.S. or Europe, capital structures are becoming more inclusive for social enterprises. But what's happening in regions such as MENA?
Raising Capital
Social Entrepreneurs Don't Have It Easy Raising Capital
In theory, social entrepreneurship is an amazing concept, but the practical process in progressing from an idea solution to a business 'sustainable' operation has several challenges.