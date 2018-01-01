Genny Ghanimeh

Genny Ghanimeh

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Pi Slice
Following her passions for microfinance and online industries, Genny Ghanimeh founded Pi Slice in March 2012 and negotiated a partnership agreement with MicroWorld from the Group PlanetFinance to build and administer the first microlending the online platform in MENA. Ghanimeh began her career in Development Project Finance, and later shifted her focus to finance and business development, where she honed her entrepreneurial skills in founding her first company Pro-ID in 2003. She also consulted in setting-up and managing a financial security semi-governmental company in Dubai, and in 2007, Ghanimeh founded and managed Pi Investments.

The Missing Factor: The Key Component Overlooked By Startup Ecosystems And Innovation Strategies
Business Education

In spite of the many support structures designed for startups, the data indicates that those ecosystems are also failing to some extent.
8 min read
No One Said Building A Company Was Easy: Overcoming The Psychology Of The Tech Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

Mental toughness is what gets us through the self-doubt moments and the emotional rollercoaster of entrepreneurship.
11 min read
Overcoming The Psychology Of The Social Entrepreneur
Social Entrepreneurs

The journey of entrepreneurship, though rewarding in some aspects, can be one of the most psychologically draining experiences one may ever face.
8 min read
Social Investors, Social Activists And Social Ventures Talk Back: What's Happening In MENA?
Social Entrepreneurship

In the western markets such as the U.S. or Europe, capital structures are becoming more inclusive for social enterprises. But what's happening in regions such as MENA?
4 min read
Social Entrepreneurs Don't Have It Easy Raising Capital
Raising Capital

In theory, social entrepreneurship is an amazing concept, but the practical process in progressing from an idea solution to a business 'sustainable' operation has several challenges.
6 min read
