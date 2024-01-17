Sana Ali
VP of Social Media Marketing
Sana Ali is the VP of Social Media Marketing at Entrepreneur Media. Previous to working at Entrepreneur, Sana led global social media campaigns, influencer marketing, content creation, and digital sponsorships at MTV, iHeartRadio, BET, and WWE.
Latest
Social Media
Social Media Strategies to Get More Followers and Sell More Products
Entrepreneur's VP of Social Media Sana Ali shares tricks and strategies you can use to supercharge your social media efforts and boost your business.