Social Media Strategies to Get More Followers and Sell More Products Entrepreneur's VP of Social Media Sana Ali shares tricks and strategies you can use to supercharge your social media efforts and boost your business.
Key Takeaways
- 00:01: Meet Sana Ali, Entrepreneur Media's VP of Social Media
- 00:04: Facebook's enduring power as a sales tool
- 00:06: 2024 trends including "unhinged storytelling"
- 00:09: Useful digital tools for creators
- 00:13: Shortform video is king
- 00:14: Utilizing micro-influencers
- 00:21: Authenticity matters in content creation
- 00:28: Measuring results
- 00:31: Targeting local customers
- 00:35: Formatting your posts to perform best on each platform
- 00:37: Expanding your reach to different types of potential customers
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Find more helpful marketing workshops here