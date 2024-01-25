Social Media Strategies to Get More Followers and Sell More Products Entrepreneur's VP of Social Media Sana Ali shares tricks and strategies you can use to supercharge your social media efforts and boost your business.

By Sana Ali

Key Takeaways

  • 00:01: Meet Sana Ali, Entrepreneur Media's VP of Social Media
  • 00:04: Facebook's enduring power as a sales tool
  • 00:06: 2024 trends including "unhinged storytelling"
  • 00:09: Useful digital tools for creators
  • 00:13: Shortform video is king
  • 00:14: Utilizing micro-influencers
  • 00:21: Authenticity matters in content creation
  • 00:28: Measuring results
  • 00:31: Targeting local customers
  • 00:35: Formatting your posts to perform best on each platform
  • 00:37: Expanding your reach to different types of potential customers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Find more helpful marketing workshops here
Sana Ali

VP of Social Media Marketing

Sana Ali is the VP of Social Media Marketing at Entrepreneur Media. Previous to working at Entrepreneur, Sana led global social media campaigns, influencer marketing, content creation, and digital sponsorships at MTV, iHeartRadio, BET, and WWE.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Social Media Trends Webinars News and Trends Digital Trends Social media trends

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Small Business Owners, Don't Run From Technology — Embrace It. Here Are 5 Strategies to Succeed.

All the new technologies and tools can be overwhelming for small business owners with fewer resources than bigger companies. These strategies will help you overcome these digital difficulties and seize the opportunities that new tech can provide.

By Sabeer Nelli
Social Media

Social Media Strategies to Get More Followers and Sell More Products

Entrepreneur's VP of Social Media Sana Ali shares tricks and strategies you can use to supercharge your social media efforts and boost your business.

By Sana Ali
Side Hustle

This Father Started an 'Immediate Passive Income' Side Hustle That Earns Up to $7,000 a Month: 'Let the Money Roll In'

The revenue stream "is great," Kyle Kazmer says — but that's not even his favorite thing about the "rewarding" gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Amazon Will No Longer Allow Law Enforcement to Request Footage on Ring Cameras

Amazon purchased the home security startup for a reported $1 billion in 2015.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

3 Takeaways on Entrepreneurship from O Positiv Co-Founder Bobby Bitton

O Positiv CEO Bobby Bitton details the company's journey on this week's 'How Success Happens.'

By Robert Tuchman
Business News

Cheerios Is Discontinuing a Favorite Flavor and People Are Devastated: 'I Bought Every Box That I Could Find'

Cheerios confirmed the news via Twitter after a fan questioned whether or not it had been axed.

By Emily Rella