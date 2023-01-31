Top Stories of January 2023
1. In an all-hands Salesforce meeting described as rambling, co-CEO Marc Benioff sidestepped employee questions regarding plans for layoffs, leading to vocal discontent in the company's Slack channels.
2. One in 10 U.S. workers says their workplace is toxic — but they might be part of the problem.
3. How Small Thank Yous Can Have a Big Impact on Your Business
5. How to Make Money Online: 32 Proven Ways to Make Extra Money Fast
See how you can make money online, plus more details on how to bring in the bucks quickly.
6. 6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)
It's time to reimagine upgrading. Here's how to fly first class on every flight, business or personal.
7. 19 Best Skills To Put on a Resume That Employers Will Love
8. In-N-Out Burger Is Moving East. Is It Coming to Your State?
9. Amanda Cerny: From CIA To Playboy Magazine And A Social Media Trailblazer
For internet sensation Amanda Cerny, a major turning point in her showbiz career was being featured as the 'Playboy Playmate Of The Month' in October 2011. Full story, here.
10. 5 Priceless Lessons For First-Time Entrepreneurs
As a first-time founder, these five lessons have brought joy and success into the entrepreneurship journey.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
