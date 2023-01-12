Look out, Nashville Hot Chicken. The Double Double "animal style" is coming to the Volunteer state.

In-N-Out Burger is taking its iconic burgers east — at least further east than they've ever been before.

The beloved hamburger chain will be opening its first corporate hub in Tennessee in 2026, with plans to open up a few restaurants around Nashville in the next few years.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee first broke the news on Twitter, saying, "Welcome In-N-Out Burger, you're going to love it here."

Straight out of Cali

First opened 75 years ago in Baldwin Park, California, In-N-Out was recently named the most popular fast-food restaurant in California.



The restaurant has earned quite a fan base outside of the Golden State. Over the years, In-N-Out has opened shops in 385 locations in the western U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.

Tennessee will be the farthest In-N-Out has ever traveled from home.

But In-N-Out doesn't just plan to open a few burger joints in the area — they will also be planting a new corporate headquarters in Franklin, a suburb of Nashville.

The company's Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, told The Tennessean that the 100,000-square-foot office would house departments such as operations, management, and human resources. The expansion is estimated to cost $125.5 million, creating around 275 jobs.

In-N-Out is not the only popular burger joint to go Eastward Ho. Texas-based Whataburger opened its first restaurants in Tennessee last year.

Why Tennessee?

According to In-N-Out President, Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, granddaughter of In-N-Out founders, it was love at first site.

"We came here years ago, actually East of the smokies, but came back out to Pigeon Forge and Nashville and fell in love. There was one other state definitely interested and wanting us there, but we chose Nashville."

The family-focused Snyder-Ellingson said that she thinks of her grandparents in every decision she makes.

"I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas," she said in a statement.