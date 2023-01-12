In-N-Out Burger Is Moving East. Is It Coming to Your State?
The iconic hamburger chain announces that it will be opening up a new corporate hub and restaurants in Tennessee.
Look out, Nashville Hot Chicken. The Double Double "animal style" is coming to the Volunteer state.
In-N-Out Burger is taking its iconic burgers east — at least further east than they've ever been before.
The beloved hamburger chain will be opening its first corporate hub in Tennessee in 2026, with plans to open up a few restaurants around Nashville in the next few years.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee first broke the news on Twitter, saying, "Welcome In-N-Out Burger, you're going to love it here."
Breaking News — Welcome to Tennessee, @innoutburger! pic.twitter.com/hZCsRth1Sr— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 10, 2023
Related: Looking to Expand Your Business? Here are 4 Franchise Alternatives You Need to Explore.
Straight out of Cali
First opened 75 years ago in Baldwin Park, California, In-N-Out was recently named the most popular fast-food restaurant in California.
The restaurant has earned quite a fan base outside of the Golden State. Over the years, In-N-Out has opened shops in 385 locations in the western U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.
Tennessee will be the farthest In-N-Out has ever traveled from home.
But In-N-Out doesn't just plan to open a few burger joints in the area — they will also be planting a new corporate headquarters in Franklin, a suburb of Nashville.
The company's Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, told The Tennessean that the 100,000-square-foot office would house departments such as operations, management, and human resources. The expansion is estimated to cost $125.5 million, creating around 275 jobs.
In-N-Out is not the only popular burger joint to go Eastward Ho. Texas-based Whataburger opened its first restaurants in Tennessee last year.
Why Tennessee?
According to In-N-Out President, Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, granddaughter of In-N-Out founders, it was love at first site.
"We came here years ago, actually East of the smokies, but came back out to Pigeon Forge and Nashville and fell in love. There was one other state definitely interested and wanting us there, but we chose Nashville."
The family-focused Snyder-Ellingson said that she thinks of her grandparents in every decision she makes.
"I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas," she said in a statement.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
-
This One Question Will Make You a Better Thinker. Are You Asking It Already?
-
How the CEO of Zoom Room Is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education
-
Before Pressing the Layoff Button, Leaders Need to Ask Themselves 1 Question — Then Do These 3 Things
-
3 Simple Strategies for Coping With Overwork Pressure
-
Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year
-
Once a Skeptic, Elon Musk Now Embraces This Divisive Workplace Policy — and You Should, Too.