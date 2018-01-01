Geoff Rapp

Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Virtuzone

Geoff Rapp is co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Virtuzone. As a member of the advisory board, he’s responsible for all marketing and innovation programs and has helped grow the company to 120 employees with a total revenue of over AED 100 million. Before focusing full-time on Virtuzone’s business strategy, Rapp held several high-profile positions across Asia and the Middle East– at Boeing he was the Regional Director of Airline Marketing and played a key role in the launch of the 787 Dreamliner; while at Emirates he spearheaded the launch of Emirates.com and the company’s global digital marketing unit. Rapp graduated from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, with a bachelor of business in strategic marketing.

