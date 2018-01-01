Geoffrey Smith

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Arrested on Securities Fraud Charges
News and Trends

The CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals became infamous earlier this year when he drastically raised the price of a drug taken by AIDS patients.
1 min read
Why Zara Is Going to Install iPads in Its Fitting Rooms
Retail

It'll make changing your mind a lot less stressful.
2 min read
Uber Wins a Major Lawsuit in the U.K.'s High Court
Uber

The court ruling allows Uber drivers to work in London.
2 min read
Bill Gates Has Spent $1 Billion on Renewable Energy -- And He Wants to Spend Even More
Energy

He sees energy technology as the only affordable solution to climate change.
3 min read
Apple TV Could (Finally) Be Ready to Launch by Fall
Apple TV

Company aims to pitch a 'skinny bundle' of popular channels for $30 to $40 a month
2 min read
Net Neutrality a Big Step Nearer as Congress Republicans Concede Fight
Net Neutrality

No chance of overturning FCC ruling likely through new legislation due to lack of bipartisan support.
2 min read
Samsung Finally Has a Phone That Runs Its Own Operating System
Samsung

But the Z1's launch is a far cry from what the company originally intended.
3 min read
Amazon, Netflix Crash the Golden Globes Party
Hollywood

Two companies that grew out of new technology for delivering stuff just proved they can make it just as well as the Hollywood establishment.
2 min read
Amazon Software Glitch Sells Products For Just a Penny
Amazon

Sellers lose thousands after repricing tool goes horribly wrong.
2 min read
Watch Out Tesla, Here Comes Volkswagen
Electric Cars

German giant reportedly takes stake in San Jose-based developer of solid-electrolyte batteries.
2 min read
Uber Rides Into New PR Storm Over Digging Dirt on Hostile Press
Marketing Mistakes

A senior vice president said the company should hire investigators to expose details of critics' private lives.
3 min read
