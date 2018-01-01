Geoffrey Smith

News Editor for Europe at Fortune.com.
News and Trends
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Arrested on Securities Fraud Charges
The CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals became infamous earlier this year when he drastically raised the price of a drug taken by AIDS patients.
Retail
Why Zara Is Going to Install iPads in Its Fitting Rooms
It'll make changing your mind a lot less stressful.
Uber
Uber Wins a Major Lawsuit in the U.K.'s High Court
The court ruling allows Uber drivers to work in London.
Energy
Bill Gates Has Spent $1 Billion on Renewable Energy -- And He Wants to Spend Even More
He sees energy technology as the only affordable solution to climate change.
Apple TV
Apple TV Could (Finally) Be Ready to Launch by Fall
Company aims to pitch a 'skinny bundle' of popular channels for $30 to $40 a month
Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality a Big Step Nearer as Congress Republicans Concede Fight
No chance of overturning FCC ruling likely through new legislation due to lack of bipartisan support.
Samsung
Samsung Finally Has a Phone That Runs Its Own Operating System
But the Z1's launch is a far cry from what the company originally intended.
Hollywood
Amazon, Netflix Crash the Golden Globes Party
Two companies that grew out of new technology for delivering stuff just proved they can make it just as well as the Hollywood establishment.
Amazon
Amazon Software Glitch Sells Products For Just a Penny
Sellers lose thousands after repricing tool goes horribly wrong.
Electric Cars
Watch Out Tesla, Here Comes Volkswagen
German giant reportedly takes stake in San Jose-based developer of solid-electrolyte batteries.
Marketing Mistakes
Uber Rides Into New PR Storm Over Digging Dirt on Hostile Press
A senior vice president said the company should hire investigators to expose details of critics' private lives.