Georg Richter

Georg Richter

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of OceanX

Georg Richter is founder and CEO of OceanX, which is reinventing the membership economy by transforming customer-brand interactions and providing a powerful engine for subscriptions. Georg specializes in implementing next-generation technologies and innovative technology solutions that transform industries.

Are You Making These Subscription Commerce Mistakes?
Subscription Businesses

Are You Making These Subscription Commerce Mistakes?

Working with knowledgeable people in the subscription space who know the ins and outs of the model with help you get a leg up on the competition.
6 min read
Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.
Subscription Businesses

Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.

Box delivery itself isn't what's thrilling customers. Brands' complete customer focus and personalization is what drives great experiences and innovations.
6 min read
This Is What It Takes to Be a Subscription Industry Standout
Subscription Businesses

This Is What It Takes to Be a Subscription Industry Standout

Like Stitch Fix and Dollar Shave Club, you'll need to deliver in three main areas in order execute your breakthrough subscription concept.
7 min read
How to Thrive on Thin Margins In the Subscription Box Industry
Subscription Businesses

How to Thrive on Thin Margins In the Subscription Box Industry

A subscription program's success depends on finding and using data to ensure it's well-designed and efficiently run
6 min read
So Your Subscription Box Is Successful - Here's What to Do Next
Subscription Businesses

So Your Subscription Box Is Successful - Here's What to Do Next

After you see measurable success with customers, it's time to kick into high gear. Here's how to accelerate past the tricky 15,000-subscriber mark.
6 min read
Trend Alert: Apparel Subscriptions Are Here to Stay
Subscription Businesses

Trend Alert: Apparel Subscriptions Are Here to Stay

Guided choice takes the guesswork out of decision-making and instills a sense of belonging. How? Try these tips on for size.
6 min read
How to Give Your Subscribers an 'Ease of Ordering'
Subscription Businesses

How to Give Your Subscribers an 'Ease of Ordering'

Subscriptions will always require a little input from customers -- at least, until we learn how to read their minds.
6 min read
How to Use Data to Stem the Tide of High Churn
Customer Retention

How to Use Data to Stem the Tide of High Churn

Sophisticated subscription models employ deep analytics to navigate the difference between profit and loss.
7 min read
