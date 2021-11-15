Signing out of account, Standby...
George Kramb
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of PatientPartner
George Kramb is the CEO of PatientPartner, a platform that connects pre-surgical patients with people who have already had the same procedure.
Follow George Kramb on Social
Latest
Why the Future of Healthcare Innovation Lies in Community
Facilitating infrastructure to build community could go a long way in targeting many of the healthcare industry's shortcomings.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Bill Packer
COO of AFR
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Kartik Anand
Executive Chairman of KGV
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
Michael Peres (Mikey Peres)
Founder of Peres Daily
-
Alexander Zheltov
CEO of Educate Online