Guest Writer
CEO, BlockSafe Technologies

George Waller is the CEO of BlockSafe Technologies.He is also the co-founder of StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., and an entrepreneur and technologist with over 30 years in the computer industry. Waller played a pivotal role in introducing two leading cyber security technologies: out-of-band authentication and keystroke encryption to the marketplace. Today, these technologies are used in banking, health care, education, manufacturing and government sectors. Prior to founding StrikeForce, Waller was executive vice president and chief srategist at Connexus Corporation, RxRemedy, TeachMeIT, Incubation Systems and HealthSCOUT.

 

 

Don't Let Blockchain Technology's Security Loopholes Go Unnoticed
Blockchain

Do you assume, for instance, that private 'permissioned' blockchains are secure? You're wrong.
6 min read
