Influencer Marketing
When It Comes to Influencers, Fake Engagement Is Only Half the Problem
Instagram announced it is developing tools to battle the acquisition of fake followers and engagement on its platform, but these tools fail to reveal an important metric for advertisers.
Influencers
5 Simple Steps That Can Make You an Internet Celebrity
Follow these five rules religiously and I promise you that you'll find internet fame in a few months.
Influencer Marketing
Why the FTC's Influencer Disclosure Policy Is Completely Off Target
The FTC's new guidelines won't impact micro-influencers, who know they can skirt the rules without getting caught.