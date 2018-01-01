Gina O'reilly

Guest Writer

COO at Nitro

Part of the Nitro team since 2008, as COO, Gina has global responsibility for Sales, Marketing, Biz Dev, Customer Service & Success, and Operations, including Employee Experience and Talent. With over 12 years of software industry experience, Gina is truly passionate about helping make the Nitro culture and work environment as creative, challenging, fun, and inspiring as it can be, so that every Nitronaut feels they're involved in growing the business and that their contribution counts. Prior to Nitro, Gina was with activePDF, a leading provider of server-side PDF solutions and developer tools, where she oversaw global sales and marketing.

Fluent in French, Gina holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix as well as a BA International Marketing & Languages from Dublin City University, Ireland. In her spare time, Gina loves good food and wine, keeping fit, travel, and plenty of California sunshine.