Gina Smith

Gina Smith writes freelance articles for magazines, online outlets and publications on behalf of a number of companies, including Global Response. Smith covers the latest topics in the business, golf, tourism, technology and entertainment industries. 

More From Gina Smith

How to Assemble a Creative Team That Clicks
Growth Strategies

How to Assemble a Creative Team That Clicks

A creative team must include people with varying backgrounds and interests, but it's to your benefit to make sure the team works as a finely tuned unit.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.