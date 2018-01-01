Graham Young

Guest Writer
Keynote Speaker
Graham Young writes to simplify the psychology and neuroscience behind human performance. He has spoken on stage to thousands of people, provided corporate training to some of the largest companies in North America and written in publications including Entrepreneur, TIME and Business Insider.

How Humans Relate to Social Media
Social Media

Too many people are disconnecting from reality.
7 min read
How to Break Frustrating Patterns in Your Life
Entrepreneurs

Take control of the underlying, unconscious decisions that dictate the results in your life and business.
6 min read
5 Steps to Creating a Productive Mind
Time Management

Understanding the psychology behind why you are so busy will change how you perceive time.
7 min read
The Damaging Psychology of Sales Reps and 3 Crucial Habits of Top Performers
Sales

The reasons why sales reps underperform are not entirely mysterious.
9 min read
The Most Powerful Advice Entrepreneurs Ignore
Mentors

Follow these six steps to dropping your ego and finding the right mentor.
7 min read
3 Ways to End Technology Distraction
Tech Addiction

It's not about never looking at your phone; it's simply about looking at it less.
7 min read
How to Be Grateful When Times Are Tough
Gratitude

Use these 5 practical steps to program your brain to feel good, no matter what.
7 min read
5 Ways to Train Your Brain and Boost Your Self-Esteem
Confidence

We all have insecurities, but there are ways to use them to become more confident.
6 min read
5 Ways to Instantly Connect With Anyone You Meet
Communication Strategies

Break bad communication habits and gain trust with these subtle techniques.
6 min read
Why Your Morning Routine Doesn't Work
Mornings

Your routine is too complicated. It needs an image. It needs movement. Here are seven steps to help.
8 min read
A 6-Step Program for Improving Your Communication Skills
Empathy

Systematically striving to listen better and express yourself clearly will yield immense benefits.
4 min read
