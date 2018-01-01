Graham Young

Social Media
How Humans Relate to Social Media
Too many people are disconnecting from reality.
Entrepreneurs
How to Break Frustrating Patterns in Your Life
Take control of the underlying, unconscious decisions that dictate the results in your life and business.
Time Management
5 Steps to Creating a Productive Mind
Understanding the psychology behind why you are so busy will change how you perceive time.
Sales
The Damaging Psychology of Sales Reps and 3 Crucial Habits of Top Performers
The reasons why sales reps underperform are not entirely mysterious.
Mentors
The Most Powerful Advice Entrepreneurs Ignore
Follow these six steps to dropping your ego and finding the right mentor.
Tech Addiction
3 Ways to End Technology Distraction
It's not about never looking at your phone; it's simply about looking at it less.
Gratitude
How to Be Grateful When Times Are Tough
Use these 5 practical steps to program your brain to feel good, no matter what.
Confidence
5 Ways to Train Your Brain and Boost Your Self-Esteem
We all have insecurities, but there are ways to use them to become more confident.
Communication Strategies
5 Ways to Instantly Connect With Anyone You Meet
Break bad communication habits and gain trust with these subtle techniques.
Mornings
Why Your Morning Routine Doesn't Work
Your routine is too complicated. It needs an image. It needs movement. Here are seven steps to help.
Empathy
A 6-Step Program for Improving Your Communication Skills
Systematically striving to listen better and express yourself clearly will yield immense benefits.