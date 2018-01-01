Greg Hong

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and Board Director of Reserve

Greg Hong is the CEO, co-Founder and board director of Reserve, a dining concierge service that makes every part of the dining experience better. Hong is an accomplished writer and speaker, and is an authority on restaurant technology, mobile payment, small business issues and solutions, entrepreneurship and millennials. He comments on the restaurant industry on Reserve's blog, where you can also find restaurant recommendations and dining insights. 

Customer Relationship Management

They may not always be right, but you must listen. Not much to ask, really, and it doesn't cost a penny.
4 min read
Vendors

Make sure it's someone you believe in, want to listen to and can trust.
6 min read
Instagram

Millennials eat out more than other generations, and more than one-third of them are on Instagram.
5 min read
CRM

Don't be weirded out if everyone at that new eatery you're visiting knows your name. It's technology, baby.
5 min read
Company Culture

It's important to develop cultural values and practices to make sure the entire company is on the same page.
4 min read
Entrepreneurship

Get a leg up on success by listening to customer needs and understand their experiences with your company.
4 min read
Brick and Mortar

We live in a digital world, but we also live in a physical one. Savvy startups can use that to their advantage.
3 min read
